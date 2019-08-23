BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis recently spent some time in Baltimore helping people reach their fitness and life goals.
It was achieved through the No Excuses Boot Camp Challenge.
The No Excuses Boot Camp Challenge featured a variety of drills and intense workouts led by Lewis and trainer Monte Sanders.
Ray Lewis To Host ‘No Excuses Boot Camp Challenge’
“All of them are looking for that one ingredient,” Lewis said. “I just want to help them find it. That one ingredient is found inside of them.”
Participants said that they enjoyed the day.
“It was actually really refreshing,” one participant said. “I just gave birth a few months ago, so I’m really trying to get back into the groove of working out. To be able to get out here and feel this is really good. It was nice. I enjoyed it.”
“It’s awesome as a community to encourage each other,” another participant said. “Mind, body and spirit.”
Lewis said he considers Baltimore his home, and enjoys helping the community reach not only their fitness goals, but their life goals.
“Anytime I can keep changing lives in Baltimore, and make Baltimore better, because listen, bottom line, this is my city. It’s forever going to be my city, and I want to give them a little bit of what helped me achieve success. Not just on the field, but off the field.”
You must log in to post a comment.