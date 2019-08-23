BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With a week and a half left in summer vacation, two local athletes helped to make sure kids will be ready for the up and coming school year.

Students received backpacks, haircuts and a chance to play basketball with Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III on Friday at Robert C. Marshall Rec Center in west Baltimore.

“Come out here and play with them. Something I always wished a professional athlete would have done for me growing up in Texas,” Griffin said. “So it’s pretty cool to get the chance to come out here and play ball with them.”

Pre-selected City Springs Elementary and Middle School students got a fresh cut and a backpack full of supplies.

“I was talking to the principal and she said a lot of kids won’t come to the first day of school because they don’t have a haircut,” Griffin said. “They don’t want to come to school and be bullied or not look the right way. So we want to bring them and give them some school supplies and start the year off the right way.”

It’s all thanks to the RGIII Foundation, the Ravens and the Baltimore Curriculum Project.

Griffin wasn’t the only professional athlete helping kids get ready for school. On the other side of town, World Boxing Champion Gervonta Davis hosted his own school supply giveaway.

Davis’ mother was on hand to hand out school supplies and Under Armour gear.

“If you can give it back, or give to someone so the children can go to school each and every day uninterrupted, just help the best way you can.”