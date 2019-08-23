Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What a difference a day made!
This afternoon we were a full 30 degrees cooler than yesterday! This weekend will feature dry and mainly sunny skies and very low humidity, with highs between 76 and 81 degrees!
A few clouds will likely be around later Sunday and Monday, as our winds become northeasterly, but it will still be very pleasant for sure!
We will be keeping an eye on the tropics as an area of low-pressure southeast of Florida, may become a tropical depression by the weekend, and another system well east of the Leeward Islands, may also develop tropical characteristics in a few days!
The quiet hurricane season is slowly heating up! Have a great weekend! Bob Turk
