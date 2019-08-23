Hi Everyone!
TGIF!!!
That weather last night was as bad as you’d ever want to see it. As I like to say it was a result of “cause and effect.” The leading edge of the cold front we’ve been looking forward to SLAMMED into that atmosphere ripe with five days of intense heat and humidity. No surprise what happened.
Now today that front is slowly moving to the East, but slowly. That will keep us in variable cloudy skies with some showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm around. (That t-storm will not be severe.) Slowly but surely, step by step, inch by inch beautiful weather moves our way. And it is Friday.
Feel free to cash your ticket because we have just, weather-wise, hit the Daily Double! Winner winner! It’s almost Friday night, chicken dinner!
TGIF everyone! Ain’t it the TRUTH!
MB!
