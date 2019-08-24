BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s almost the end of summer, which can only mean one thing- back to school.

Children who attend Baltimore County Public Schools made their way around the Baltimore County Public Schools Festival and collected the supplies that they will need for the upcoming year.

“I’ve got folders, books, jump ropes, pencils, a ball, comic books and pens,” one student said.

Students at the festival said that they are ready to soar to new heights this year.

“The students are excited,” Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams said. “I’m sure they’ve been in contact with their friends. Just think about a new school year- new staff, teachers and classmates.”

After a great summer, local mother, Demitra Brooks, said things can only go up.

“All my kids will be in a new school and that’s the exciting part,” Brooks said. “So let’s see how they advance once they go in.”

The first day of school for Baltimore County students is Sept. 3, and teachers are and staff are all ready to make this year a special one.

“It’s all about knowing our students and planning accordingly,” Williams said.

Baltimore County Public Schools is the 25th largest school system in the nation. The event concluded around 1 p.m. on Saturday.