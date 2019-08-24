BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.
Central District patrol officers were called to the 500 block of Dolphin Street around 2:32 p.m. for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
A second victim was found in the 1100 block of Stoddard Court. The 24-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Both victims were taken to area hospitals where the 20-year-old man was pronounced dead.
Preliminary investigation revealed that both victims were shot while in the 500 block of Dolphin Street. The 24-year-old victim then ran to the 1100 block of Stoddard Court.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
