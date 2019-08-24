  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Washington Capitals star center Evgeny Kuznetsov was suspended for four years from international play by the International Ice Hockey Federation after a positive test for cocaine.

The IIHF said in a statement Friday that Kuznetsov was in violation of World Anti-Doping Code Article 2.1.

A video surfaced this summer of Kuznetsov in a hotel room sitting next to two lines of white powder. Kuznetsov denied the use of any drugs when the video originally surfaced.

