LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

He is identified as 38-year-old Jerome Woodfork. He was last seen at 11 p.m. in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo, on Aug. 23, 2019.

Woodfork is possibly driving a 2015 silver Nissan Altima with Virginia tags UNF3483.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

