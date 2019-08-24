Comments
LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.
He is identified as 38-year-old Jerome Woodfork. He was last seen at 11 p.m. in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo, on Aug. 23, 2019.
Woodfork is possibly driving a 2015 silver Nissan Altima with Virginia tags UNF3483.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.
