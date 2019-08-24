Comments
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Anne Arundel County are investigating after a man drowned in Edgewater on Saturday afternoon.
According to officials, firefighters received a call at 2:55 p.m. stating that a man had jumped from a boat in the Rhode River/ Cadle Creek area of Edgewater and had not resurfaced.
Just after 4 p.m., a man was recovered from the water and was declared dead on the scene.
Anne Arundel County Firefighters, including their diving unit, responded with assistance from multiple other units.
No further information is available at this time.
