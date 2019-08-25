Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An off-duty Baltimore School police officer and a retired Department of Corrections officers shot and killed a man who tried to rob them at gunpoint Saturday night.
Baltimore Police report the officers were at the corner of East 23rd Street at Guilford Avenue around 11:14 p.m. when they were approached by an armed man.
Both officers drew their weapons and fired at the suspect, striking him multiple times.
The suspect fled but collapsed in the 2300 block of Guilford Avenue. The suspect was pronounced dead later at an area hospital
Homicide detectives as well as C.I.R.T. detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to called investigators at 410-396-2100.
You must log in to post a comment.