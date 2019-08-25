Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police continue to search for the person who murdered Idrissa Derme, who they say would have celebrated his 47th birthday over the weekend.
Derme’s car, a black 2008 Honda Accord with Maryland registration 1DG7315, VIN 1HGCP26858A088892, is still missing also.
Police said the victim was killed on October 15, 2018 in the 900 block of Vanderwood Road, 21228 while making a food delivery.
If anyone has information about Idrissa’s murder, please call 9-1-1 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK UP. Those calling Metro Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.
