BREAKINGGas Explosion Rocks Columbia, Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While contractors were working to repair a 12″ main on Liberty Road near the Beltway earlier Sunday, a contractor struck a gas line, Baltimore DPW said.

Liberty Road is closed in both directions to allow repairs on the gas line.

One house is without gas, and 30 homes are without water, DPW officials said.

