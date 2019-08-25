Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While contractors were working to repair a 12″ main on Liberty Road near the Beltway earlier Sunday, a contractor struck a gas line, Baltimore DPW said.
Liberty Road is closed in both directions to allow repairs on the gas line.
— BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) August 26, 2019
One house is without gas, and 30 homes are without water, DPW officials said.
