JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are investigating a house fire in Joppa that caused $30,000 in damages Saturday afternoon.
The occupants and their five children were not home during the time of the fire, and when the owner discovered it, he attempted to extinguish it with a garden hose.
The fire was contained to the outside enclosed porch with smoke and soot damage moved throughout the remainder of the house.
It took 25 firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and around 10 minutes to control the fire, officials said.
The house occupants are being assisted by family.
