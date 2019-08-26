Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man died after being shot in northwest Baltimore Monday evening, police said.
The shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Coldspring Lane.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be submitted via text message at 443-902-4824.
