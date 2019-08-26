Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a crash on Liberty Road that killed a three-year-old Sunday afternoon.
Just before 2:30 p.m., Baltimore County Police received a call for a child-involved crash on Liberty Road near Wilmar Avenue.
The child, identified as Esther Ogunfuye of the 3600 block of Old Milford Mill Road, was trying to cross Liberty Road when she was struck by an SUV traveling east on Liberty Road.
The driver of the SUV remained at the scene of the crash, and the child was taken to a local hospital.
Ogunfuye was pronounced dead on Monday.
Baltimore County Police crash team officers are continuing their investigation at this time.
