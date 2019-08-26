



When New York Fashion Week kicks off next week, one show will feature this season’s line of adaptive clothing designed specifically for people with disabilities.

Among the models on the runway this year will be Faith Guilbault from Bel Air, who has been chosen to model adaptive clothing options for Kohl’s.

Guilbault has cerebral palsy and critical vision impairment, which makes walking a bit challenging for the 15-year-old, but that hasn’t stopped her from walking front-and-center at fashion shows for designer Tommy Hilfiger, the first big name to understand the need for adaptive clothing.

“Adaptive clothing (has) special snaps, special magnets,” Guilbault said. “There’s all kinds of stuff to help you get your pants on and off and your shirt and stuff.”

Adaptive clothing is the mission of the non-profit group Runway of Dreams. Guilbault’s mother Karen learned the group was looking for models and sent in photos of Faith.

That led to the opportunity during Fashion Week.

“They have such a hard time as it is with the struggles and barriers they have to overcome daily; they shouldn’t have to struggle with their own independence with getting dressed,” Karen said.

Faith enjoys modeling, but she also loves therapeutic riding, bowling and hopes to take up cheerleading at the Maryland School for the Blind, where she will be attending classes this fall.

Adding to the excitement of Fashion Week: Guilbault will be celebrating her 16th birthday.

“How great is that — to be your sweet 16 and be able to walk the runway in New York City Fashion Week?” Karen said.

While she’ll be the center of attention next week, Faith knows the impact her modeling will have on others besides herself.

“It’s really fun and I think it will make a difference for people out here in the world,” Guilbault said.

For more information about Runway of Dreams, click here.

Faith and her family also have a YouTube page, which can be found here.