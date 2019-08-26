



Seven people were shot at a two-year-old’s birthday party over the weekend in Camp Springs, police said.

“You’ve got a two-year-old’s birthday party, and you have shots ring out. So, I’m a little upset about that,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski.

He said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night on Maxwell Drive in Camp Springs. All the victims were between the ages of 18 and 20-years-old.

“We’re going to get to the bottom of this one like we get to the bottom of all of them and then we have to have a larger conversation about illegal guns and when you get caught with a legal gun, you have to go to jail,” the police chief said.

The grandmother of one of the victims described seeing her grandson in the hospital.

“When I got to the hospital, I was able to reach out to my grandson, he looked up at me, I rubbed his hand, rubbed his head, and I told him I was here and I told him to rest,” the grandmother said.

Police said three of the seven shot are critically injured, but all are expected to survive.

“Enough is enough. It’s time for all of us to take a stand together to address this out-of-control violence and get these shooters off our streets.” Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted in part.

There is no word yet on a motive, and the search continues for the suspect, police said.