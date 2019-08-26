  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The calendar may still say summer, but the folks at the Farmers’ Almanac are already looking ahead to winter — and they say Maryland could be colder and wetter this year.

The 2020 Farmers’ Almanac said the eastern two-thirds of the country will likely be colder than normal for much of the winter. The east coast could also see above-normal precipitation.

The almanac predicts this winter will be a “polar coaster,” with a number of ups and downs on the thermometer.

When it comes to relief from the winter weather, the almanac said it could take into April before spring-like conditions arrive in the Northeast, New England and Midwest.

The National Weather Service hasn’t come up with its winter forecast yet — they’re expected to do so around Thanksgiving and update it several times.

