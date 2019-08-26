Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Francois Brown has been found guilty of beating his girlfriend’s 18-month-old to death last year.
Brown was the boyfriend of the child’s mother, police said. He was convicted of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.
Officials said the toddler, named Zaray Gray, died with a broken clavicle and internal injuries.
Browne was convicted in 2012 of killing his own son, seven-month-old Kendall Browne. He served two years and 11 months in prison for Kendall’s death.
This story is developing.
