BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Francois Brown has been found guilty of beating his girlfriend’s 18-month-old to death last year.

Brown was the boyfriend of the child’s mother, police said. He was convicted of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Officials said the toddler, named Zaray Gray, died with a broken clavicle and internal injuries.

Browne was convicted in 2012 of killing his own son, seven-month-old Kendall Browne. He served two years and 11 months in prison for Kendall’s death.

