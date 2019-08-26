BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Francois Browne has been found guilty of beating his girlfriend’s toddler to death last year.
Browne was the boyfriend of the child’s mother, police said. He was convicted of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.
Officials said the toddler, named Zaray Gray, died with a broken clavicle and internal injuries.
Browne was convicted in 2012 of killing his own son, seven-month-old Kendall Browne. He served two years and 11 months in prison for Kendall’s death.
Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said the “brutal and heartless bodily harm” inflicted on the baby is “unfathomable,”
Any person who outright abuses a harmless and indefensible baby lacks human decency and deserves to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and removed from society,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “I’m thankful for the diligent efforts of prosecutors Michele Lambert, Noelle Winder and Sarah Simpkins for their unwavering commitment to justice. While our efforts can never restore the loss of this beautiful young soul, we certainly hope this guilty verdict brings deserved closure and offers Zaray’s family a start towards healing. Our heartfelt prayers and support continue to be with the family and the other victims harmed by Francois Browne.”
