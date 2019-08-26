Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial close of summer and is many peoples’ final trip to the beach for the season.
More than 2.4 million people are expected on Maryland roads this weekend, including more than 440,000 on the Bay Bridge alone.
With such an influx of traffic, officials are urging people to travel during off-peak hours, including before 7 a.m. or after 9 p.m. Friday and before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Saturday.
For the trip home, officials said the best times to make the drive are before 10 a.m. Monday or after midnight.
You must log in to post a comment.