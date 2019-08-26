Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore DPW said crews are completing repairs to a water main on Liberty Road.
Officials said a contractor struck a gas line while working to repair the 12″ main on Sunday.
One house was without gas, and 30 homes were without water, DPW officials said.
Liberty Road remains closed to traffic until surface repairs are completed, but customers will soon have their water back.
