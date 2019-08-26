BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has reached the one million ride club with more than 151,000 riders riding on Lime scooters over the past year.
Lime announced that the Lime scooter trips have replaced around 330,000 car trips, while saving riders and drivers time by reducing congestion.
Some of the top areas people are visiting on Limes include the Inner Harbor, Camden Yards, Federal Hill, Fells Point and Hampden.
“Baltimore residents and visitors love Lime scooters and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Stephen Deline, Baltimore Operations Manager for Lime. “This milestone reinforces how we are fulfilling a need in the community for more affordable and equitable transportation options. With the new permit for more scooters and e-bikes, Lime should only grow as a core part of the transportation ecosystem in Baltimore.”
Their records also show that 40 percent of weekday rides occur during the morning and evening rush hours.
Baltimore is also a part of the Lime Access program, where individuals who qualify for city, state or federal low-income programs can receive half-off of scooter ride.
They will continue to deploy street teams daily to keep the scooters on city sidewalks and out of the way of pedestrians.
