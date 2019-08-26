BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With five years of cleaning up Baltimore’s Inner Harbor under his conveyor belt, Mr. Trash Wheel is taking a little time off.
The wheel will be removed temporarily at the end of the Jones Falls to go through some repairs and maintenance.
It will be transported by barge to Clearwater Mills’ marina in Bodkin Creek. While the belt is being repaired, Mr. Trash Wheel will be taken to General Ship Repair in Baltimore and drydocked for cleaning, painting and other repairs.
Before it heads back to the harbor, the conveyor belt will be reinstalled, and new batteries will be hooked up.
The Department of Public Works will monitor the area and use skimmer boats to collect trash for the four weeks Mr. Trash Wheel is expected to be out of service.
The wheel will take its leave starting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The maintenance is being funded by the Abell Foundation.
You must log in to post a comment.