



The family of a man fatally shot Saturday night by an off-duty school police officer and retired corrections officer during an alleged armed robbery attempt said police have told them conflicting stories about what happened in the moments leading up to his death.

Family members identified him as 22-year-old Devonte Jones and said they don’t believe he would have tried to rob anyone.

“My son was running. They didn’t have to shoot him, they didn’t have to kill him,” his mother told WJZ.

“They never mentioned it was a police, a former police (officer) or nothing,” another family member said. “They said it was a random shooting.”

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 23rd Street and Guilford Avenue.

Off-Duty Officer, Retired Corrections Officer Fatally Shoot Allegedly Armed Suspect Who Tried Rob Them, Police Say

Baltimore City Police said the man attempted to rob the officers, who pulled out their guns and shot him. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

A neighbor said he was walking his dog nearby when he heard multiple shots ring out @wjz https://t.co/OBsjPhbAKR — Logan Reigstad (@loganreigstad) August 25, 2019

As the investigation continues, the head of the Baltimore schools police union said their officer took “appropriate action” when confronted with a threat to his life.

That officer is on routine administrative leave.

“Our officers are not losing sight of the fact that there was a young man that lost his life in this tragic incident,” said Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, the union’s president, echoing comments made in an earlier statement.

Union: Baltimore Schools Police Officer involved in a deadly shooting. Here’s a link to story from last night and a more expanded statement from the union President. https://t.co/wBA8cgREiE@wjz pic.twitter.com/5KWgjBLlDh — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) August 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Jones’ family said they just want closure.

“If he did something, please, just get the truth. That’s all I want,” his grandmother said. “If he did something he wasn’t supposed to do, okay, I can accept that.”

