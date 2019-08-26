HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — A wildlife rescue and area firefighters helped to save a 1-year-old female osprey found dangling by a leg from a nesting platform along Route 40 in Harford County Sunday.

Susquehannock Wildlife Society received several calls from concerned Havre de Grace residents that saw the osprey between Adams Chevrolet and Cecil Bank. The bird had something tangled around its leg preventing it from flying.

With the help of the Susquehanna Hose Company, the group rescued the osprey and put it in a carrier. It was still tangled in a braided plastic rope. The fireman removed the remaining rope from the nesting platform so this couldn’t happen again.

osprey rescue Susquehanna Hose Company osprey rescue. Photo by Matt Schofield

osprey rescue 3 Susquehanna Hose Company osprey rescue. Photo by Matt Schofield

osprey rescue 2 Osprey in distress. Photo by Brandon Simms / Robert Knopp Osprey in distress. Photo by Brandon Simms / Robert Knopp

osprey caged Osprey with plastic rope tangled on its leg. Photo by Scott McDaniel

osprey in towel Jennifer Schiavone-Blake with osprey. Photo by Scott McDaniel

osprey 5 John Blake, a member of the Susquehanna Hose Company and his wife Jennifer Schiavone-Blake, a Baltimore City Fire Department paramedic and animal enthusiast, arrived and worked with Harford County Animal Control and Maryland Natural Resources Police to transfer the osprey into an animal transport carrier until Susquehannock Wildlife Society’s Scott McDaniel and Emily Bueche could arrive to help. Photo by Matt Schofield

Osprey resued 6 Attempted release of osprey. Photo by Scott McDaniel

“Sadly it is common for birds to use human-produced litter in their nests, sometimes causing situations like this to occur,” the wildlife society said in a post. “This highlights the need to properly dispose of waste so that it doesn’t end up negatively impacting wildlife.”

A Baltimore City paramedic Jennifer Schiavone-Blake helped remove the remaining rope from the osprey and waited with other state and local officials while the rescue tried to find a center to take in the bird.

“Unfortunately the osprey showed signs that it was either internally injured or at the very least, too weak from being stranded for so long that it couldn’t readily fly. We all agreed to recapture the bird and Maryland Natural Resources Police Officer Milburn transported it to Phoenix Wildlife Center for proper care and treatment until it was strong enough to be released back into the wild,” the rescue said.

Phoenix Wildlife Center decided to take in the osprey after it was determined it might need some more time to recover.

The bird was given anti-inflammatory meds to help with her swollen leg and is doing better.