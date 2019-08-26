Comments
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WJZ) — A New York-based company is recalling 17.65-ounce packages of Tainy Vostoka Assorted Dried Fruits – Apple that contain undeclared sulfites that could cause serious reactions in those with sensitivities to the sulfites.
Krasnyi Oktyabr USA Inc. sold the products nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said consumers with severe sensitivity to sulfites could develop a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the products being recalled.
No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported so far.
Consumers who purchased the recalled items are being asked to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
