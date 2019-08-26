



Police are looking for a man who they said took pictures up a woman’s dress last week in a Target store in Canton Crossing.

Another woman reportedly spotted him in action. According to victim accounts, once the man knew he had been seen- he took off out of a fire door Thursday night.

“It’s a little too close to home, for sure,” said David Hudak.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the Canton Crossing location.

“And they haven’t caught him yet? Yikes. That makes me very nervous, especially summertime when everyone’s wearing skirts and shorts,” said Valeria Swartz-Diaz.

According to the police report, the witness caught on to what the man was doing because the flash on his camera was on.

The witness told the alleged victim and they began to follow him. When he noticed them, that’s when they said he took off out of an emergency exit, triggering the fire alarm.

“I think some people are nervous, too, to intervene if they see something. But, I’m proud of that woman for doing that,” Swartz-Diaz said.

“I worry about my safety because I’ve seen that people have done that, so I try to always be aware of who’s around me, because they have cameras and sticks and a friend of mine had that happen where someone took her pictures and posted it,” said Wanda Harrell.

This incident is the latest of several incidents in recent years in Maryland violating women with cameras.

Several men have been caught, including a Montgomery County teacher in 2015, a Prince George’s County police officer in 2016 and just this month in Glen Burnie, a man allegedly took photos up a woman’s skirt in an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

“I’m not a super suspicious person by nature, but I do try to be observant of my surroundings,” said Stefany Sherman.

“This makes me think twice when I’m wearing shorts or a dress,” Swartz-Diaz said.

Pictures of the suspect have been circulating among Baltimore police. If you think you may know who this man is, you’re urged to contact Baltimore City Police.