BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen earlier Monday morning.
16-year-old Tony Grady-Rose was last seen in the Cypress Creek Drive in Chillum, police said.
Credit: Prince George’s County Police
Grady-Rose is 5’9″ tall and weighs 180 lbs, wearing possibly gray sweatpants and white socks.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Northern Region at (301) 699-2601.
