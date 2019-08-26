Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Your Ocean City hotel room may cost you a little more next summer — but the difference probably won’t break the bank.
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Your Ocean City hotel room may cost you a little more next summer — but the difference probably won’t break the bank.
Worcester County Commissioner voted unanimously to increase the room tax from 4.5 percent to 5 percent starting in January 2020. That’s about $1 to $2 extra per night.
“In the past couple of years, we have had 1,028 new hotel rooms, which is a huge increase in supply,” Susan Jones, of Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association, told WBOC-TV, a CBS affiliate in Salisbury.
The room tax will help fund marketing to help attract new visitors, keep the beach clean and free.
Rooming houses, apartment and condos will also have a room tax applied — meaning even AirBnB customers will see an increase.
Commissioner Joseph Mitrecic told WBOC-TV the tax increase could generate $1.1 million in revenue for the town of Ocean City.
You must log in to post a comment.