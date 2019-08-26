  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The attorney for a man found guilty of murder in the 2018 death of a 7-year-old girl has filed a motion for a new trial.

Keon Gray, through his attorney, filed the request Monday, citing an “unjust and improper verdict” in the case.

Gray was found guilty of second-degree murder earlier this month in the shooting death of Taylor Hayes.

Hayes was sitting in the backseat of a car when she was caught in a shootout. She died two weeks after being shot.

 

