CHARLES TOWN, W Va. (WJZ) — A Maryland man and West Virginia woman were both arrested Sunday morning after police say a 28-year-old woman was shot and killed in Charles Town, West Virginia.

At around 11:36 p.m., officers from the Charles Town Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call in the 100 block of North West Street in Charles Town, West Virginia.

When they entered the home, they found a 28-year-old woman, identified as Taylor Pond, of the same address, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

During their investigation police learned that the shooter, Elliott De John Lansdowne, 28, of Jefferson, Maryland, shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect vehicle early Sunday morning at Lansdowne’s house in Jefferson.

Police surveilled the home and the vehicle until an arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued to Lansdowne.

Emma Marie Phillips, 20, of Harpers Ferry, West Va., was also issued an arrest warrant by a Jefferson County Magistrate for accessory after the fact.

Phillips and Lansdowne were both taken into custody by Frederick County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Washington County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

Evidence found in the home and vehicle was taken to the custody of the Charles Town Police Department.

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to contact the Charles Town Police Department at 304-725-2714 or Jefferson County Emergency Headquarters at 304-725-8484.