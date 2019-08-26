BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police officials said there were two shootings early Monday morning, including a drive-by that injured two women.
Police responded to an area hospital around 12:01 a.m. after two shooting victims walked in.
They found a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in her right thigh and a 19-year-old woman with a graze wound on her left calf.
Police said the victims were standing on the corner of Rutland Avenue and E. Lafayette Street when a silver four door sedan drove by. One of the people in the car shot at the women before the vehicle sped away, according to police.
A short while later at 12:13 a.m. officers heard gunshots in the area of Belair Road at Chesterfield Avenue.
They said while searching the area they found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in his groin area. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact police or call Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
