Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nice cooler temperatures this weekend and Monday put those hot humid days we had just last week on the far back burner!
Monday and most of Tuesday, some ocean clouds may bring some spotty drizzle to some regions mainly south and east.
It will warm up just a bit to the upper or mid 70’s Tuesday and low 80’s by Wednesday. Some showers are likely by then as well.
Looking ahead to Thursday, drier air and sun will return for a few days.
More on the week’s weather and the weekend as well coming up later this week.
-Bob Turk
You must log in to post a comment.