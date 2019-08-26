  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nice cooler temperatures this weekend and Monday put those hot humid days we had just last week on the far back burner!

Monday and most of Tuesday, some ocean clouds may bring some spotty drizzle to some regions mainly south and east.

It will warm up just a bit to the upper or mid 70’s Tuesday and low 80’s by Wednesday. Some showers are likely by then as well.

Looking ahead to Thursday, drier air and sun will return for a few days.

More on the week’s weather and the weekend as well coming up later this week.

-Bob Turk

Comments