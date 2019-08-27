Filed Under:Local TV, Oxon Hill, Prince George's County Police, Talkers

OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after two men were found dead inside of a car in Oxon Hill on Tuesday night.

Officers arrived on scene of the incident around 9:45 p.m. and found two men with trauma to their bodies.

Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

