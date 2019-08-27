Comments
OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after two men were found dead inside of a car in Oxon Hill on Tuesday night.
Officers arrived on scene of the incident around 9:45 p.m. and found two men with trauma to their bodies.
Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 28, 2019
No further information is available at this time.
