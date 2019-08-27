Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was shot in East Baltimore early Tuesday morning, police confirmed.
At around 10:55 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 2000 block of Cliftwood Avenue for a report of a shooting.
They found the man with a gunshot wound to the arm at the scene.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Eastern District Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
