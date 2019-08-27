Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The awards keep pouring in for actor and Baltimore native André De Shields.
The 73-year-old actor, director and choreographer will be presented with the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre on November 11 at a gala at the York Theatre in New York City.
De Shields, who has spent nearly five decades in the entertainment industry, took home his first Tony award earlier this year for his work in Hadestown.
That win also led Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young to give De Shields a Key to the City earlier this month.
