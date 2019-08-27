Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man, returning from a trip from his home country of Jamaica found himself taking an unexpected trip to jail.
K-9s sniffed Leon Haughton’s suitcase at BWI Airport. Customs and Border Protection seized three bottles of honey.
The honey tested positive for drugs, and Haughton was arrested for methamphetamine.
He spent 82 days in jail and then was put in ICE custody over confusion of his green card status.
Finally, a second lab test in Georgia found that there were no drugs in the honey.
