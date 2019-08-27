BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are actively searching for a suspect who opened fire at an officer who was attempting to stop him early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident was caught on the officer’s body-worn camera.

A Baltimore police officer, only identified as W. Ambrose, was on routine patrol around 1:19 a.m. in the area of the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when he noticed a silver SUV sitting in an intersection. The vehicle matched the description of a suspect vehicle that just three minutes earlier tried to strike another officer conducting a traffic stop of another vehicle in the 2400 block of Reisterstown Road.

Officer Ambrose went up to the vehicle from Mosher Street as the SUV was stopped. The driver of the SUV got out of the car and began shooting a 9mm handgun at the officer and his police cruiser.

The officer backed away and was not struck by the bullets. The suspect then fled the area, taking police on a chase through the city. As the chase became more dangerous for police and residents, the high-speed chase was called off when it reached southbound 295.

Police returned to the scene of the shooting and collected evidence and the scene was processed by the crime lab.

A city watch camera did capture the SUV in the intersection, but there was no tag information. The city watch camera did not capture the shooting.

The suspect was only described as a black male with shoulder-length braids and a black shirt or coat with red shoulders, according to police.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Commissioner Michael Harrison called the incident “very brazen.”

“Whether or not they have any regard for law enforcement or law at all or any regard to consequences — whether real or perceived — we want to make sure we’re doing our part to find the people who are doing this and holding them accountable,” Harrison said.

The police commissioner said that although they have technology like cameras to help them solve the case, they need community help as well.

“Helping us catch them — who did this to us — help us catch them to prevent them from doing it to you,” Harrison said.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.