BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore rent takes up to 44 percent of entry-level teachers’ income, a new Zillow analysis finds.

The study on housing affordability finds that nationally, entry-level teachers cannot afford the typical rent in 49 of the 50 largest U.S. markets, and would need to spend more than half of their salaries on market-rate rent in 19 of the largest markets.

The median rent in Baltimore is $1,718 and the monthly mortgage payment on the median home is $990, and in comparison with entry-level teachers, mid-level teachers spend 35 percent while the highest-paid teachers spend 28 percent.

Nearby, Pittsburgh is the only large U.S. metro where market-rate rent prices are affordable for entry-level teachers.

Nationally, it would take 46.8 percent of a typical starting teacher’s salary to pay the median rent, 35.6 percent for a mid-career teacher, and 26.6 percent for the highest-paid teachers.

In Baltimore, entry-level teachers who own a home spend 25 percent on the median mortgage payment, mid-level teachers spend 20 percent and the highest-paid teachers spend 16 percent.

When Zillow compared that nationally, they found that teachers who own a home are in a better position- in part due to the low mortgage interest rates. The typical mortgage payment is affordable to starting-level teachers in 31 of the top-50 metros.

But, this assumes they have managed to put 20 percent down, which is not always the case.

For more information, read the full analysis here.

Metropolitan Area Median Rent Starting Teacher – Share of Salary on Median Rent Median Teacher – Share of Salary on Median Rent Highest-Paid Teacher –Share of Salary on Median Rent Starting Teacher – Share of Salary on Median Mortgage Median Teacher – Share of Salary on Median Mortgage Highest-Paid Teacher –  Share of Salary on Median Mortgage
United States $1,483 46.8% 35.6% 26.6% 26.6% 20.2% 15.1%
New York, NY $2,407 52.5% 39.8% 30.4% 35.8% 27.2% 20.7%
Los Angeles, CA $2,836 85.1% 52.2% 39.6% 72.2% 44.3% 33.6%
Chicago, IL $1,713 46.7% 34.3% 25.7% 22.7% 16.7% 12.5%
Dallas, TX $1,661 47.5% 38.3% 35.0% 25.7% 20.8% 18.9%
Philadelphia, PA $1,614 39.1% 29.8% 23.3% 20.9% 15.9% 12.4%
Houston, TX $1,588 44.1% 36.6% 32.9% 21.2% 17.6% 15.8%
Washington, DC $2,185 54.6% 43.7% 32.8% 37.7% 30.2% 22.6%
Miami, FL $1,938 72.1% 51.7% 41.5% 38.9% 27.9% 22.4%
Atlanta, GA $1,475 44.3% 35.4% 28.1% 24.4% 19.5% 15.5%
Boston, MA $2,433 67.9% 45.6% 36.5% 48.0% 32.3% 25.8%
San Francisco, CA $3,466 104.0% 67.1% 48.9% 104.8% 67.6% 49.3%
Detroit, MI $1,233 33.7% 24.3% 19.2% 16.5% 11.9% 9.4%
Riverside, CA $2,017 60.5% 34.6% 26.9% 41.2% 23.6% 18.3%
Phoenix, AZ $1,480 48.0% 42.3% 35.5% 32.1% 28.3% 23.8%
Seattle, WA $2,259 74.7% 47.6% 35.7% 59.9% 38.2% 28.6%
Minneapolis, MN $1,711 51.3% 36.0% 27.4% 30.2% 21.2% 16.1%
San Diego, CA $2,673 97.2% 50.1% 37.7% 79.5% 41.0% 30.9%
Saint Louis, MO $1,169 38.4% 28.1% 21.9% 20.4% 14.9% 11.6%
Tampa, FL $1,465 47.5% 41.8% 33.8% 25.9% 22.8% 18.4%
Baltimore, MD $1,748 43.7% 35.0% 27.6% 24.8% 19.8% 15.6%
Denver, CO $2,142 73.4% 52.5% 39.5% 51.8% 37.0% 27.9%
Pittsburgh, PA $1,108 29.5% 22.9% 15.8% 14.2% 11.0% 7.6%
Portland, OR $1,895 59.8% 42.9% 33.9% 46.2% 33.2% 26.2%
Charlotte, NC $1,360 46.6% 37.1% 30.8% 26.7% 21.2% 17.6%
Sacramento, CA $1,936 64.5% 38.7% 28.7% 50.8% 30.5% 22.6%
San Antonio, TX $1,388 37.0% 31.4% 28.0% 19.3% 16.3% 14.6%
Orlando, FL $1,554 50.4% 42.4% 37.3% 28.9% 24.3% 21.4%
Cincinnati, OH $1,309 39.3% 30.2% 24.2% 18.9% 14.6% 11.7%
Cleveland, OH $1,176 33.6% 23.5% 19.6% 15.5% 10.9% 9.0%
Kansas City, MO $1,309 39.3% 32.7% 26.2% 21.3% 17.8% 14.2%
Las Vegas, NV $1,435 43.1% 34.4% 26.9% 31.0% 24.8% 19.4%
Columbus, OH $1,380 41.4% 27.6% 22.1% 21.5% 14.3% 11.5%
Indianapolis, IN $1,244 41.2% 33.2% 24.9% 20.5% 16.5% 12.4%
San Jose, CA $3,611 108.3% 61.9% 45.6% 129.0% 73.7% 54.3%
Austin, TX $1,737 52.1% 44.3% 40.0% 34.7% 29.5% 26.6%
Virginia Beach, VA $1,449 49.7% 37.0% 31.1% 29.2% 21.7% 18.2%
Nashville, TN $1,536 52.7% 42.9% 34.8% 32.5% 26.4% 21.4%
Providence, RI $1,687 38.9% 27.4% 25.1% 25.2% 17.7% 16.3%
Milwaukee, WI $1,319 37.7% 30.4% 23.3% 24.6% 19.9% 15.2%
Jacksonville, FL $1,426 45.0% 41.2% 35.7% 25.0% 22.9% 19.8%
Memphis, TN $1,124 34.6% 30.0% 24.1% 16.1% 13.9% 11.2%
Oklahoma City, OK $1,130 38.7% 34.8% 29.5% 18.8% 16.8% 14.3%
Louisville, KY $1,199 36.0% 26.6% 21.2% 18.2% 13.5% 10.7%
Hartford, CT $1,584 36.6% 27.2% 22.6% 19.6% 14.6% 12.1%
Richmond, VA $1,435 39.1% 35.1% 31.3% 23.3% 21.0% 18.7%
New Orleans, LA $1,401 42.0% 36.5% 31.5% 19.5% 17.0% 14.6%
Buffalo, NY $1,208 32.2% 23.4% 19.3% 15.9% 11.5% 9.5%
Raleigh, NC $1,486 50.9% 41.6% 34.3% 34.1% 27.8% 23.0%
Birmingham, AL $1,114 31.8% 26.7% 23.9% 15.7% 13.2% 11.8%
Salt Lake City, UT $1,620 57.2% 43.7% 34.6% 48.3% 36.9% 29.2%

