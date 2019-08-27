BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore rent takes up to 44 percent of entry-level teachers’ income, a new Zillow analysis finds.
The study on housing affordability finds that nationally, entry-level teachers cannot afford the typical rent in 49 of the 50 largest U.S. markets, and would need to spend more than half of their salaries on market-rate rent in 19 of the largest markets.
The median rent in Baltimore is $1,718 and the monthly mortgage payment on the median home is $990, and in comparison with entry-level teachers, mid-level teachers spend 35 percent while the highest-paid teachers spend 28 percent.
Nearby, Pittsburgh is the only large U.S. metro where market-rate rent prices are affordable for entry-level teachers.
Nationally, it would take 46.8 percent of a typical starting teacher’s salary to pay the median rent, 35.6 percent for a mid-career teacher, and 26.6 percent for the highest-paid teachers.
In Baltimore, entry-level teachers who own a home spend 25 percent on the median mortgage payment, mid-level teachers spend 20 percent and the highest-paid teachers spend 16 percent.
When Zillow compared that nationally, they found that teachers who own a home are in a better position- in part due to the low mortgage interest rates. The typical mortgage payment is affordable to starting-level teachers in 31 of the top-50 metros.
But, this assumes they have managed to put 20 percent down, which is not always the case.
For more information, read the full analysis here.
|Metropolitan Area
|Median Rent
|Starting Teacher – Share of Salary on Median Rent
|Median Teacher – Share of Salary on Median Rent
|Highest-Paid Teacher –Share of Salary on Median Rent
|Starting Teacher – Share of Salary on Median Mortgage
|Median Teacher – Share of Salary on Median Mortgage
|Highest-Paid Teacher – Share of Salary on Median Mortgage
|United States
|$1,483
|46.8%
|35.6%
|26.6%
|26.6%
|20.2%
|15.1%
|New York, NY
|$2,407
|52.5%
|39.8%
|30.4%
|35.8%
|27.2%
|20.7%
|Los Angeles, CA
|$2,836
|85.1%
|52.2%
|39.6%
|72.2%
|44.3%
|33.6%
|Chicago, IL
|$1,713
|46.7%
|34.3%
|25.7%
|22.7%
|16.7%
|12.5%
|Dallas, TX
|$1,661
|47.5%
|38.3%
|35.0%
|25.7%
|20.8%
|18.9%
|Philadelphia, PA
|$1,614
|39.1%
|29.8%
|23.3%
|20.9%
|15.9%
|12.4%
|Houston, TX
|$1,588
|44.1%
|36.6%
|32.9%
|21.2%
|17.6%
|15.8%
|Washington, DC
|$2,185
|54.6%
|43.7%
|32.8%
|37.7%
|30.2%
|22.6%
|Miami, FL
|$1,938
|72.1%
|51.7%
|41.5%
|38.9%
|27.9%
|22.4%
|Atlanta, GA
|$1,475
|44.3%
|35.4%
|28.1%
|24.4%
|19.5%
|15.5%
|Boston, MA
|$2,433
|67.9%
|45.6%
|36.5%
|48.0%
|32.3%
|25.8%
|San Francisco, CA
|$3,466
|104.0%
|67.1%
|48.9%
|104.8%
|67.6%
|49.3%
|Detroit, MI
|$1,233
|33.7%
|24.3%
|19.2%
|16.5%
|11.9%
|9.4%
|Riverside, CA
|$2,017
|60.5%
|34.6%
|26.9%
|41.2%
|23.6%
|18.3%
|Phoenix, AZ
|$1,480
|48.0%
|42.3%
|35.5%
|32.1%
|28.3%
|23.8%
|Seattle, WA
|$2,259
|74.7%
|47.6%
|35.7%
|59.9%
|38.2%
|28.6%
|Minneapolis, MN
|$1,711
|51.3%
|36.0%
|27.4%
|30.2%
|21.2%
|16.1%
|San Diego, CA
|$2,673
|97.2%
|50.1%
|37.7%
|79.5%
|41.0%
|30.9%
|Saint Louis, MO
|$1,169
|38.4%
|28.1%
|21.9%
|20.4%
|14.9%
|11.6%
|Tampa, FL
|$1,465
|47.5%
|41.8%
|33.8%
|25.9%
|22.8%
|18.4%
|Baltimore, MD
|$1,748
|43.7%
|35.0%
|27.6%
|24.8%
|19.8%
|15.6%
|Denver, CO
|$2,142
|73.4%
|52.5%
|39.5%
|51.8%
|37.0%
|27.9%
|Pittsburgh, PA
|$1,108
|29.5%
|22.9%
|15.8%
|14.2%
|11.0%
|7.6%
|Portland, OR
|$1,895
|59.8%
|42.9%
|33.9%
|46.2%
|33.2%
|26.2%
|Charlotte, NC
|$1,360
|46.6%
|37.1%
|30.8%
|26.7%
|21.2%
|17.6%
|Sacramento, CA
|$1,936
|64.5%
|38.7%
|28.7%
|50.8%
|30.5%
|22.6%
|San Antonio, TX
|$1,388
|37.0%
|31.4%
|28.0%
|19.3%
|16.3%
|14.6%
|Orlando, FL
|$1,554
|50.4%
|42.4%
|37.3%
|28.9%
|24.3%
|21.4%
|Cincinnati, OH
|$1,309
|39.3%
|30.2%
|24.2%
|18.9%
|14.6%
|11.7%
|Cleveland, OH
|$1,176
|33.6%
|23.5%
|19.6%
|15.5%
|10.9%
|9.0%
|Kansas City, MO
|$1,309
|39.3%
|32.7%
|26.2%
|21.3%
|17.8%
|14.2%
|Las Vegas, NV
|$1,435
|43.1%
|34.4%
|26.9%
|31.0%
|24.8%
|19.4%
|Columbus, OH
|$1,380
|41.4%
|27.6%
|22.1%
|21.5%
|14.3%
|11.5%
|Indianapolis, IN
|$1,244
|41.2%
|33.2%
|24.9%
|20.5%
|16.5%
|12.4%
|San Jose, CA
|$3,611
|108.3%
|61.9%
|45.6%
|129.0%
|73.7%
|54.3%
|Austin, TX
|$1,737
|52.1%
|44.3%
|40.0%
|34.7%
|29.5%
|26.6%
|Virginia Beach, VA
|$1,449
|49.7%
|37.0%
|31.1%
|29.2%
|21.7%
|18.2%
|Nashville, TN
|$1,536
|52.7%
|42.9%
|34.8%
|32.5%
|26.4%
|21.4%
|Providence, RI
|$1,687
|38.9%
|27.4%
|25.1%
|25.2%
|17.7%
|16.3%
|Milwaukee, WI
|$1,319
|37.7%
|30.4%
|23.3%
|24.6%
|19.9%
|15.2%
|Jacksonville, FL
|$1,426
|45.0%
|41.2%
|35.7%
|25.0%
|22.9%
|19.8%
|Memphis, TN
|$1,124
|34.6%
|30.0%
|24.1%
|16.1%
|13.9%
|11.2%
|Oklahoma City, OK
|$1,130
|38.7%
|34.8%
|29.5%
|18.8%
|16.8%
|14.3%
|Louisville, KY
|$1,199
|36.0%
|26.6%
|21.2%
|18.2%
|13.5%
|10.7%
|Hartford, CT
|$1,584
|36.6%
|27.2%
|22.6%
|19.6%
|14.6%
|12.1%
|Richmond, VA
|$1,435
|39.1%
|35.1%
|31.3%
|23.3%
|21.0%
|18.7%
|New Orleans, LA
|$1,401
|42.0%
|36.5%
|31.5%
|19.5%
|17.0%
|14.6%
|Buffalo, NY
|$1,208
|32.2%
|23.4%
|19.3%
|15.9%
|11.5%
|9.5%
|Raleigh, NC
|$1,486
|50.9%
|41.6%
|34.3%
|34.1%
|27.8%
|23.0%
|Birmingham, AL
|$1,114
|31.8%
|26.7%
|23.9%
|15.7%
|13.2%
|11.8%
|Salt Lake City, UT
|$1,620
|57.2%
|43.7%
|34.6%
|48.3%
|36.9%
|29.2%
