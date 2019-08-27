BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority Tuesday released a list of three potential corridors in which a Chesapeake Bay crossing could be built in an effort to reduce traffic stress on the existing U.S. Highway 50 Bay Bridge.
The three preliminary corridor alternatives include:
- Corridor 6: MD 100 to US 301 between Pasadena (Anne Arundel County), Rock Hall (Kent County) and Centreville (Queen Anne’s County)
- Corridor 7: existing Bay Bridge corridor, US 50/301 to US 50 between Crofton (Anne Arundel County) and Queenstown (Queen Anne’s County)
- Corridor 8: US 50/301 between Crofton (Anne Arundel County) and Easton (Talbot County).
MDTA is also considering a no-build alternative.
The department said the three corridor alternatives were the only options that meet traffic needs and comply with the National Environmental Policy Act.
Of the options, MDTA said Corridor 7 along the existing Bay Bridge would provide the most congestion relief and is more compatible with existing land-use patterns.
MDTA is holding six public open houses on the plans this fall, including:
- Tuesday, Sept. 24 (6-8 p.m.) Kent County High School 25301 Lambs Meadow Rd. Worton, MD 21678
- Wednesday, Sept. 25 (6-8 p.m.) Queen Anne’s County High School 125 Ruthsburg Rd. Centreville, MD 21617
- Thursday, Sept. 26 (6-8 p.m.) Calvert High School 600 Dares Beach Rd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678
- Tuesday, Oct. 1 (6-8 p.m.) Middle River Middle School 800 Middle River Rd. Middle River, MD 21220
- Wednesday, Oct. 2 (6-8 p.m.) Anne Arundel Community College 101 College Pkwy. Arnold, MD 21012
- Thursday, Oct. 3 (6-8 p.m.) Talbot County Community Center 10028 Ocean Gateway Easton, MD 21601
Any construction is still years away; MDTA said it plans to choose a corridor and publish a final environmental impact statement in the summer of 2021.
