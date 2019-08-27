Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Coast Guard’s 2018 recreational boating statistics report paints a mixed picture of boating safety in Maryland, with the number of deaths increasing from the previous year but the number of overall crashes decreasing.
Sixteen people died in 13 crashes on Maryland waterways in 2018, the report said, up significantly from six deaths in 2017 but similar to the four years prior to that.
In total, there were 122 boating crashes reported, down from 147 in 2017.
Nationwide, the Coast Guard said there 633 boating fatalities in 2018, a nearly four percent decrease from 2017. Alcohol was the leading contributing factor in fatal crashes, accounting for nearly one in five deaths.
