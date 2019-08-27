NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — A Cecil County man was arrested and charged early Tuesday morning after an investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distributing and possessing child pornography.
The suspect, Estel Henry Cook, Jr., 55, of North East, is charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of distribution of child pornography.
In May 2019, Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an online investigation for offenders sharing files of child pornography- which led to Cook’s home.
At around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, state police served a search warrant at his home. Cook’s electronic devices had multiple child pornography files on them.
Cook was arrested at his home without incident and is currently awaiting to be seen by a Cecil County Court Commissioner.
You must log in to post a comment.