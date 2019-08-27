Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A conservative activist who organized a large-scale trash pickup in west Baltimore in the wake of President Donald Trump’s controversial tweets about the city is putting together another cleanup event next month.
Scott Presler, a northern Virginia resident and Trump supporter, tweeted Monday afternoon the latest cleanup will happen September 9.
“Scott Presler made a promise to 81-year-old, 4 foot 10 inches, Louise that he would come back to Baltimore. Please join us on Monday, September 9th, as we return for cleanup #2,” reads a signup form for volunteers.
An artist in Indonesia created this for the Baltimore Cleanup #2 on September 9th.
The August 5 cleanup took 12 tons of trash off the streets, event organizers said.
