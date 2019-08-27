ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to the shooting death of a real estate sales representative at a model home in Hanover last year.
Dillon Augustyniak pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence in the death of Steven Wilson.
First responders were called to the home in the 7500 block of Newmanstown Drive on December 5, 2018, after getting a 911 call from Wilson’s phone, officials said.
Most of the call was inaudible, but officials said Wilson had asked for an ambulance. Moments later, a second voice demanded money and asked who was on the line before the call disconnected.
When they arrived, first responders found Wilson suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Officials said Augustyniak approached the home from a wooded area behind it while carrying a partially-concealed green rifle. Video footage showed him leaving the home shortly thereafter with a bundle in his arms.
Augustyniak reportedly also stole Wilson’s cell phone, laptop, keys and power cords. He then sold the phone to a neighbor, who realized it was stolen and took it to police.
When police searched his home, they reportedly found a gun and clothing similar to what Augustyniak had at the time of the murder.
He was arrested December 7 in Baltimore.
Augustyniak is set to be sentenced October 23. The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office said prosecutors will seek a life sentence.
