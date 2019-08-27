Comments
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a fatal crash in St. Mary’s County early Tuesday morning.
Maryland State Police responded to MD Route 246 at Midway Drive around 6 a.m. for a report of a motorcycle accident involving a pedestrian.
An investigation revealed a Harley Davidson being driven by Joshua Moyer, 35, of King George, Virginia, was traveling eastbound on MD Route 246 in the area of Midway Drive when a pedestrian attempted to cross the road.
The pedestrian, Connie Sell, 50, of Lexington Park, was struck by the motorcycle. She was flown by helicopter to Shock Trauma where she later died.
The crash is still under investigation.
