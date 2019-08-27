BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is throwing down in the chicken sandwich battle happening nationwide since Popeye’s released its new chicken sandwich. But what they are doing will benefit a great cause.
On Thursday, they are bringing back their Crabby Chicken sandwich.
“Ok kids, you had your fun. Get out the way,” Jimmy’s tweeted Monday.
The Baltimore seafood restaurant is offering their version of the chicken sandwich, smothered in their crab dip and served on homemade bread.
Ok kids, you had your fun. Get out the way – The Crabby Chicken is BACK! Smothered with our delicious crab dip; served on homemade bread – and only $5 this Thursday! Every penny to benefit @BestBuddiesMD! (Eat-in only) pic.twitter.com/oZarQV5kzC
— Jimmy's Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) August 26, 2019
For $5, you can get their Crabby Chicken only on Thursday, Aug. 29. Every penny will benefit Best Buddies Maryland.
Since Popeye’s released its new chicken sandwich, a battle began between them and Chick-fil-A. Wendy’s Shake Shack and others have tried to join in on the fun.
But Jimmy’s says the competition will be over Thursday.
“The Chicken Sandwich War ends Thursday,” they tweeted.
https://twitter.com/JimmysSeafood/status/1166347350215942144
You must log in to post a comment.