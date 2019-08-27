BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Underground drinking water tanks at Lake Ashburton will impact traffic periodically on Liberty Heights Avenue and North Hilton Street in the next month.
This phase of the construction is scheduled to begin in early September and will go on for around six months.
The work will affect traffic on some days between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. for about five minutes.
The streets that will be impacted by this construction include:
- 3200-3300 Blocks of North Hilton Street
- 3000-3200 Blocks of Liberty Heights Avenue
Traffic control signs will be posted to inform residents and motorists when to avoid the Lake Ashburton area due to traffic, and the city warns residents and drivers that a moderate amount of noise may be heard from construction operation.
Commuters should plan alternative routes to avoid traffic on N. Hilton Street and Liberty Heights Ave. near Lake Ashburton for the next few months, and should follow posted signs and instructions from traffic control personnel.
Again, they note delays should only last for a few minutes each day, and not every day of the week.
