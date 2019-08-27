ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — An Odenton woman woke up to a man sexually assaulting her after he broke into her home, Tuesday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Apple Blossom Lane around 5:41 a.m. for a report of a burglary and assault.
The woman told police she screamed when she awoke to a man assaulting her. The man fled the home through a window.
Responding officers, including a K9, canvassed the area for a suspect, but couldn’t find him.
The scene was processed by crime lab and officers also did a door-to-door canvass and interviewed several witnesses.
Police say the suspect was between 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot-10 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light-colored shirt, orange head covering.
Sex Offense detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. If anyone with information wishes to remain anonymous, they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.
