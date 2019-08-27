WASHINGTON (WJZ) — $800,000 will be granted to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources towards Oyster Habitat Restoration in the Chesapeake Bay.
Spat-on-shell will be placed on various oyster reefs such as the Little Choptank River, Tred Avon River, St. Mary’s River, Manokin River, and Harris Creek in order to increase the population of the oysters by placing them in a self-sustaining environment to thrive.
Cardin, Van Hollen, and Hoyer made announcements about strengthening the local economy through the Bay’s health on Tuesday.
Oyster habitat restoration has a huge impact on the Bay’s health by controlling tides, erosion, and ultimately protecting the waterways in which they habitat. A healthy oyster population leads to a healthy and growing environment for the Chesapeake Bay.
